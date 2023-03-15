Illinois Purdue Basketball

Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) shoots between Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

Purdue stuck to a simple game plan this season: Feed the ball to All-American Zach Edey and let the 7-foot-4 center feast in the post.

The old-school philosophy defied today's trendy, small-ball style heavy on the 3-pointer attack but it allowed the Boilermakers to ascend to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 twice this season.

Tags

Recommended for you