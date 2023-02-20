Memphis Houston Basketball

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives the lane against Memphis guard Elijah McCadden, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Houston.

 AP

HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser weighed many factors in deciding whether to return for his senior season at Houston.

The chance that he could lead the top-ranked Cougars to their first national title at home, with the Final Four being played in Houston, made his decision to come back much easier.