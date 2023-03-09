Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

Mar. 9—CHICAGO — Tyler Wahl knew going into Wednesday the position that the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team put themselves in.

The senior forward, who was honored at the regular-season home finale against Purdue, played 121 games in his Badgers career and Wednesday's matchup with Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament was a big one.

