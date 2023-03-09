Mar. 9—CHICAGO — Tyler Wahl knew going into Wednesday the position that the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team put themselves in.
The senior forward, who was honored at the regular-season home finale against Purdue, played 121 games in his Badgers career and Wednesday's matchup with Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament was a big one.
UW had an up-and-down season and with a chance at five wins in five days, the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago could have been a cure-all, perhaps even with two or three wins. It needed "urgency." But then UW "dug ourself a huge hole."
"It hurts," Wahl said after the Badgers' 65-57 loss to the Buckeyes. "We definitely did not start with the urgency that we needed to."
The Badgers have a long wait for selection Sunday after they finished with a 17-14 record and a 9-11 Big Ten regular season for 12th in the league. The trip to Chicago was the last chance for UW to improve upon that before the NCAA tournament selection committee hands out its at-large bids.
Now, UW leaves with no more wins and an addition to the loss column. UW coach Greg Gard did not confirm whether or not the Badgers would participate in the National Invitation Tournament if they do not earn an at-large bid.
Wahl felt the emotion of the uncertainty. Though Wahl has an extra year of eligibility remaining, UW's sudden loss to Ohio State (14-18) brought up questions about if he would exercise it and he choked up when asked about if this would be his last game in a Badgers uniform. The Minnesota native who always dreamed of playing for the Badgers thanked UW and his teammates "for everything."
Wahl, who scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to help the Badgers trim a 27-point deficit to five, could have possibly made his last effort to extend his UW career.
"The game itself was a tough one," Wahl said. "It was definitely one that we wanted to win."
The Badgers were out of sorts from the jump. They got space, but missed their first four 3s over the opening 9 minutes of the game. UW started its layup woes with a point-blank Max Klesmit miss after drawing a foul, then Wahl missed one layup in the lane and then another, jerking his head back in frustration as the Badgers missed all seven 3-point attempts and shot 30.4% first half.
All the while, Ohio State guard Sean McNeil spun around UW guard Chucky Hepburn underneath the rim, then Connor Essegian on the perimeter to convert on a layup and a 3-pointer.
Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton heated up, contributing 13 of his 15 points in the first half. Ohio State had an 18-point lead at halftime after making nine straight shots and 10 of its last 12 in the half.
Wahl said UW had a talk in the locker room at halftime: It knew what the stakes were. It needed more energy.
"I think the biggest thing was just be more aggressive," Gard said, "on both ends of the floor."
UW started the second half with more misses, more turnovers. It went on a few runs to cut the lead down some, but it wasn't until Wahl barreled down low that the Badgers found some life. Wahl hit on a few layups, then a few more.
With time winding down on the game clock and the Badgers down eight, Wahl banked in his ninth 3-pointer of the season after converting 25.8% of his previous 31 3-point shots.
Wahl skipped back on defense, nodding his head at teammates and flashing his teeth as Ohio State called a timeout to regroup. It was almost enough. But, instead, Wahl has to answer for his career.
First, though, he talked about the group that could return. He said UW has a chance to "prove people wrong" and it "know(s) the talent we have in the locker room."
Wahl could be a part of that group, but all that was fresh. And met with a question about his career, Wahl choked up.