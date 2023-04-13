NFL Draft Legacy Players Football

FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

 Darron Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Peter Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman.

He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 313 pounds and has 10-inch hands. He earned all-Big Ten honors three straight years at Northwestern, was named the league's top lineman last season and honed his skills by working against defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, another top draft prospect.