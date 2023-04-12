After three years idle due mainly to the pandemic, The Spring Fever 10-k , one of Indianhead Track Club’s major races, returns Saturday morning for a 9 a.m. run starting and finishing at the Hobbs Center in Altoona. The course of the 39th event leads through the City of Altoona out Bartlett and crosses the the bridge over the Railroad tracks and returns on KB in part on the new stretch of trail along the Eau Claire River before returning to the finish at Hobbs. Defending champions from the 3-race event in 2019 were Cole Cloutier 15k, Brent Kann 10k and Cody Buckli 5-k. Women’s winners, respectively, were Jamie Riley, MaryJo Frank and Natalie Heidlege. Entry is available online at itc.com or on race-day 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Fee is $35.
Blugold girls basketball camps set for summer
The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball program’s summer basketball camp series is set for 2023. Each of the overnight and day camps emphasize fundamentals for all ages and basketball ability as well as sportsmanship, team play and leadership. The entire Blugold Women’s basketball coaching staff and members of the team teach all of the sessions and work closely with the campers leading demonstrations, break-down of drills and scrimmage sessions to improve skills. All of the camps will be held in the McPhee Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
The three-day basketball and leadership camp for grades 1-8 will be June 13-15. The shooting, offensive skills and leadership camp for grades 3-12 will be June 20. For grades 5-12, the compete camp will be June 22, the overnight camp will be June 25-27 and the skills camp will be June 29. Another three-day basketball and leadership camp for grades 1-8 will be held on August 1-3.
Hartman suspended for Wild’s final regular-season game
Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild has been suspended one game for interfering with Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets. Hartman will miss the Wild’s regular-season finale against Nashville on Thursday. But he avoided supplemental discipline that could have caused him to miss the start of the first round of the playoffs. Hartman hit Ehlers when the Jets forward didn’t have the puck on a play midway through the third period of the teams’ game Tuesday in St. Paul. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness didn’t have an update on Ehlers afterward. The Jets clinched a playoff spot by beating the Wild.
High 3-star in-state linebacker commits to Wisconsin football
The University of Wisconsin football program bolstered its 2024 class with another in-state standout deciding to join the Badgers. Projected inside linebacker Landon Gauthier, who plays for Bay Port High School in Green Bay, announced Wednesday his verbal commitment to UW. Rivals, 247Sports and On3 currently evaluate Gauthier as a high three-star recruit. He traveled to Stanford for an unofficial visit earlier this spring, but he made two trips to Madison since the beginning of 2023. Gauthier attended UW’s Jan. 28 junior day event and most recently Tuesday morning’s spring practice. He has announced other FBS offers from Ohio, Syracuse, Minnesota and Wyoming, along with FCS blueblood North Dakota State.
Stars take Central Division lead with 5-2 victory over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored twice, Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Wednesday night to take the Central Division lead. Dallas moved ahead of idle Colorado for the top spot in the Central with 106 points. Colorado has 105 points, but has two games left to one at home against St. Louis on Thursday night for the Stars. Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves. The Stars finished with 25 road victories to tie the franchise record set in 2005-06. Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for St. Louis.
Nelson scores 2 as Isles top Canadiens, clinch playoff berth
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice as the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 Wednesday night and clinched a playoff berth. The Islanders are awaiting the outcome of the Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes game on Thursday night to determine their first-round playoff opponent. New York missed the postseason last year, and that led to the firing of head coach Barry Trotz in May.