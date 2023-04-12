Spring Fever 10k returns

After three years idle due mainly to the pandemic, The Spring Fever 10-k , one of Indianhead Track Club’s major races, returns Saturday morning for a 9 a.m. run starting and finishing at the Hobbs Center in Altoona. The course of the 39th event leads through the City of Altoona out Bartlett and crosses the the bridge over the Railroad tracks and returns on KB in part on the new stretch of trail along the Eau Claire River before returning to the finish at Hobbs. Defending champions from the 3-race event in 2019 were Cole Cloutier 15k, Brent Kann 10k and Cody Buckli 5-k. Women’s winners, respectively, were Jamie Riley, MaryJo Frank and Natalie Heidlege. Entry is available online at itc.com or on race-day 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Fee is $35.