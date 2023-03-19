NCAA Duke Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) celebrates after their win over Duke in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

ORLANDO, Fla. — Olivier Nkamhoua was a little hesitant to enter Tennessee’s postgame locker room after a career performance against powerhouse Duke in the NCAA Tournament. So Uros Plavsic picked him up and delivered him to teammates waiting to douse him with water.

It was a fitting payback considering Nkamhoua had carried the Volunteers much of the afternoon.