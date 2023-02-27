Obit Holland Basketball

FILE - Former Davidson basketball player, coach, and Athletic Director, and former Virginia coach, Terry Holland, smiles during a ceremony to retire his jersey number 42 following an NCAA college basketball game between LaSalle and Davidson on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Davidson, N.C. Terry Holland, who elevated Virginia basketball to national prominence during 16 seasons as coach and later had a distinguished career as an athletic administrator, has died, the school announced Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. He was 80. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)

 Brian Westerholt

Terry Holland, who elevated Virginia basketball to national prominence during 16 seasons as coach and later had a distinguished career as an athletic administrator, has died, the school announced Monday. He was 80.

Holland died Sunday night, according to the school, which confirmed the death with his family. His health had declined since he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019 and he stopped taking his prominent courtside seat at Virginia home games.

Tags

Recommended for you