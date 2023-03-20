APTOPIX NCAA Princeton Missouri Basketball

Princeton guard Blake Peters (24) screams after making a 3-point shot in the second half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Missouri in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Princeton won 78-63. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

 José Luis Villegas

We know you're upset. Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country.

An upside of the upsets: perhaps the maddest March ever.

