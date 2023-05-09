Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during a break in action against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 71-67. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
The college men’s basketball transfer portal window closes Thursday, sort of.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, since the portal opened on March 13, has added one transfer to its 2023-24 roster in former St. John’s guard and Big East All-Freshman team member AJ Storr.
So does that mean UW has until Thursday to add another transfer?
No.
The men’s college basketball transfer portal is open for a total of 60 days, with its opening the day after the 2023 NCAA Tournament Selection Show. But those 60 days mark the designated offseason period where players can enter the portal and guarantee eligibility for the following season. Once that window closes, all players who are still in the portal may be contacted and recruited to another team for an indefinite period.
So UW could continue to search for new additions via the transfer portal well after Thursday.
So if no new names on the Badgers enter the portal by the end of Thursday, their current roster stays intact?
Not quite, either.
Despite players holding a lot more power in choosing a new school than before the transfer portal's institution, players still cannot enter their own names into the transfer portal. If a player were to declare to their school their intentions to transfer Thursday, UW and NCAA policies state the program will have two business days to enter that players’ name into the transfer portal.
For that reason, names will continue to appear in the transfer portal after Thursday. A UW spokesperson clarified that players who requested to enter the portal could be entered into the portal through Monday. Players may be entered into the portal after that window, the UW spokesperson said, but they would not be guaranteed immediate eligibility upon exiting the portal to another program.
So it’s no guarantee that if the Badgers have no new names in the portal Thursday that there won’t be names that pop up over the next few days.
Barring any additional roster changes or players entering the portal, UW can have as many one additional scholarship remaining for its 2023-24 roster.
UW has lost just one player via the transfer portal this offseason in guard Jordan Davis, who transferred to Illinois State. Guard Jahcobi Neath didn’t officially enter his name in the portal when leaving UW, opting to return closer to home to rehab “multiple injuries” he sustained over his two-year career with the Badgers.