The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's first two transfer acquisitions of the offseason are following the same path as the program's new coaches.
Former Minnesota State forwards Christian Fitzgerald and Simon Tassy are the first additions to the team since Mike Hastings took over and brought along Todd Knott as associate head coach.
Fitzgerald and Tassy both have three seasons of eligibility remaining after playing for Hastings and Knott as Mavericks freshmen.
Both players had decorated junior hockey careers before joining the Mavericks. Tassy was most valuable player in the British Columbia Hockey League with Salmon Arm in 2021-22. Fitzgerald was MVP of one of the BCHL's pods during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season.
The last of Fitzgerald's 16 goals this season tied the Central Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship game against Northern Michigan in the last minute. The Mavericks won in overtime to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
He played left wing on the top line with David Silye and Ryan Sandelin. Silye also is in the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.
Tassy missed the first half of the 2022-23 season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2022 BCHL playoffs. He finished with one goal and four assists in 15 games.
The transfers add to what could be a significant roster makeover before the 2023-24 season begins in October.
The Badgers have 10 players signed for next season. It was 11 before defenseman Boston Buckberger asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent; he instead plans to play at Denver.
Three forwards — Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Dominick Mersch — exhausted their eligibility in 2022-23. Four players who started last season on the 27-member roster are in the transfer portal: goalie Jared Moe, defenseman Shay Donovan and forwards Caden Brown and Brayden Morrison. Defenseman Corson Ceulemans signed with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.
That's eight players out and 12 coming in as it stands, leaving the roster at a hefty 31. It wouldn't be unreasonable to expect either some freshmen to be deferred, current players to enter the transfer portal or both. The 60-day window for entries into the portal runs through May 18 for men's hockey.