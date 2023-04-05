Cade Yacamelli’s talent and physical abilities never have been in question in the University of Wisconsin football program.

The Trafford, Pennsylvania, product wowed the former Badgers coaching staff at a camp in 2021, so much so that he received a scholarship offer and became part of the 2022 recruiting class in short order. Where his athleticism would fit best became a topic of debate, as he was recruited as a receiver, safety and tailback.