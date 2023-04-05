Cade Yacamelli’s talent and physical abilities never have been in question in the University of Wisconsin football program.
The Trafford, Pennsylvania, product wowed the former Badgers coaching staff at a camp in 2021, so much so that he received a scholarship offer and became part of the 2022 recruiting class in short order. Where his athleticism would fit best became a topic of debate, as he was recruited as a receiver, safety and tailback.
Yacamelli has been one of the bright spots at running back for the Badgers through five spring practices, putting his speed and soft hands on display on routes out of the backfield and running decisively after taking a handoff.
“I think he's a natural at the running back position,” Badgers first-year running backs coach Devon Spalding said. “I think he plays fast. He has a lot of speed. He shows really good versatility, catches the football well. I'm excited to be able to work with him and continue to watch him grow at the position.”
Yacamelli’s path to the backfield took a detour last fall when Badgers coaches put him at safety partially because injuries left that position thin and he could provide depth as he adjusted to the defensive side. He said that starting his college career at safety led to a little frustration because he essentially was asked to learn both of UW’s playbooks on top of adjusting to college life.
“What am I gonna do, say no to (former defensive coordinator) Jim Leonhard, one of the best safeties to ever come here?” Yacamelli said through a wide smile that rarely left his face Wednesday when speaking with reporters.
He took to his new role and felt like he was making strides to contribute defensively. But former UW coach Paul Chryst saw fit to move Yacamelli to running back the week before the Badgers played Illinois — coincidentally, the last game Chryst coached before he was fired Oct. 2, 2022.
Moving to running back brought mixed emotions, Yacamelli said, but playing in the backfield was where his heart was.
“I mean, how can you not be a little bit, very excited about it, you know?” Yacamelli said. “You're at 'RBU.'"
Yacamelli joined the scout team and quickly learned some of the nuances of carrying the ball at the college level — how to keep his pads down and deliver a hit, how quickly he must read a play to make it successful and that sometimes he has to pick a hole and take it. He didn't appear in a game last season, but the experience of going against the Badgers’ top defense in practice acted as a springboard into his offseason.
“When you're playing against the 1s making plays, it's a confidence booster for you,” Yacamelli said. “So it was kind of like a confidence boost for me saying like, 'Hey, I can be a ball carrier at this level, an effective ball carrier.' And that's something that I kind of brought (with) me this spring.”
His receiving prowess and the mismatches he can create against linebackers and some safeties give him a chance to be the third tailback on the depth chart behind junior Braelon Allen and senior Chez Mellusi. That role is particularly important for the Badgers because Mellusi has suffered injuries in both of his years at UW that forced him to miss time and Allen has worn down late in the year during both of his seasons as the lead back.
“(He’s) made major strides from Day 1 to now,” Allen said about his redshirt freshman teammate. “He's completely (a) much better back. Definitely fast, shifty; he's definitely got some power behind him. So I think he can be an important player for us.”
Yacamelli will need to compete with the likes of Jackson Acker and Julius Davis for that spot, but both Acker and Davis are rehabbing injuries and Yacamelli is taking advantage of the added practice snaps.
“He can do it all, in my opinion,” Mellusi said about Yacamelli. “He’s working on being a great running back, but I think coach Spalding has done a great job encouraging him (into) getting extra film work, getting extra footwork. I think he’s done a great job of putting his head down and going to work.”
Badgers coach Luke Fickell said what’s asked of Yacamelli and the running backs will increase as spring practices go along, and new challenges with present themselves.
“It's one thing to play with the ball in your hand,” Fickell said. “As we get going into this and get going into some live situations, I want to see how guys play without the ball. I think that's where guys can separate themselves. The tailbacks by nature are used to having the ball in their hand, but there’s only one ball, the ball is not going to be in their hand all the time. So those guys that have some ability to do other things will be the guys that you see out there a lot more.
“Hopefully Cade is one of those guys. We'll get some opportunity to see what he can do with the ball in his hand. I really want to evaluate what guys can do without the ball.”
Yacamelli struggled during a blitz pick-up drill at Tuesday’s practice, failing to slow freshman Tyler Jansey in a pair of reps. Yacamelli has the body to be able to hold up — he’s listed at 6 foot and 210 pounds — but has to keep his balance better and maintain proper footwork when blocking.
“In high school, I was little more square and I was really trying to throw my pads,” Yacamelli said, “but at this level, you got guys that are little bigger, faster, that come at you harder.”
The confidence Yacamelli gained last season on the scout team and a lesson learned from Leonhard has buoyed his performance this spring.
“I think the reason I've made plays so far … is just because I'm not over-trying,” he said. “One thing that Leonhard actually taught me last year at safety that’s helped me tremendously is just his phrase was let loose. You think presnap, everything in your head and how to do it the right way. But then when you just let it loose and play your game, obviously with minor tweaks and stuff, you start to make plays.”