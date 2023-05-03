We’ve seen twins play for University of Wisconsin athletic programs before, and another set of brothers could be wooed to Madison.
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (Ohio) juniors Mercer and Charlton Luniewski have received substantial interest from a number of programs. The two visited UW April 25, and Mercer said there was “unrivaled hospitality and love and interest” delivered by the Badgers’ recruiting staff. They could be the next set of twins to play for the Badgers.
Marcus and Michael Trotter played on the defensive side of the ball for Bret Bielema and Gary Andersen from 2011-14. Guards Johnny and Jordan Davis suited up for men's basketball coach Greg Gard from 2020-22, and that program also saw Kim and Kerry Hughes wear the cardinal and white in the 1970s. The men's hockey program also saw Mike and Mark Strobel pair up for the Badgers from the early-to-mid 1990s.
The Luniewski brothers were able to spend time with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. and coach Luke Fickell.
“I think the most outstanding part of it was the organization,” Mercer said. “The staff had only been there, especially coach Fickell and coach Bick had only been there for four months or so, and it really seemed like everything was firing on all cylinders. It really felt like there was no lag or anything that we've seen at other places. Everybody felt very accustomed and coordinated. It just seemed like they're about business. They were just getting after it, and it really did feel like it was organized, and they were taking those steps and putting in the work necessary for a great season. So I think that was very exciting. That stood out to us. We felt this huge sense of a very bright future from them.
“I think the second biggest part, and this is really invaluable for us when we go on these visits, is getting player testimony, asking about their experience. Obviously, Wisconsin isn't the easiest school to … get a degree from, but the guys harped on the student support that they had there, the life living in Madison and the unbelievable fun and the hard work it takes to play at that level. It was just really exciting. They had nothing but goodness to say about the program.”
The Luniewski twins are identical with just some minor physical differences. Mercer is listed at 6 foot 7 and 305 pounds according to his Hudl profile. Charlton, a three-star recruit by On3, is listed at 6-6 and 290 pounds on his Hudl profile.
Mercer, who recently earned offensive line MVP honors at a Rivals Camp in Cincinnati, believes the duo are flexible in playing from the guard and tackle spots. That appears to match up with where UW envisions them on the offensive line.
“I do think we're naturally born tackles with our length and everything, but we can bend, we can run off the ball, smash dudes on the ground,” Mercer said. “I feel like wherever they best see fit, we’ll succeed in that position and will be developed that way.
“I think they mostly see me as the left tackle at the moment and Charlton as a left guard or right guard. … They do search for very fast guys, very quick lateral-moving guys, and I think we do fit that description.”
The two have seen their recruiting processes heat up of late. Mercer said they have visited Boston College, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Wake Forest and West Virginia recently. Their grandfather takes them on about 90% of those visits.
The twins want to stay together and play at the next level. They have each announced offers from Power Five programs Kentucky and Michigan State, along with Ball State, Connecticut, Temple, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.
Other Power Five offers announced by Mercer include Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and UW.
“To be blatant and honest about it, I think that we're really only taking schools seriously that are giving that opportunity together,” Mercer said. “At the end of the day I do think where with my recruiting’s going and the work I keep putting in, the sort of athlete I am, I do think me or Charlton could go to any program in the country that we seek by ourselves. But it's a whole different world when we could play together and obviously that offers different challenges when it comes to recruiting.
“But at the end of the day, I think we’ll be logical about where we go, whether that is together or not. But I think at this very moment, we're only taking seriously those schools that are offering both of us together. I’d like to say that we want to be together and the school wants us to be together as well because I feel like … twins, that relationship is one of a kind in terms of leadership, competition and really just developing two very outstanding athletes. I think it's a game changer for sure.”
Mercer said the two linemen do not have a timeline on a commitment, though he guaranteed it will be before the start of their senior seasons. No official visits are locked in.
The Badgers’ staff has only offered Mercer at this point, but that may change later this month as Mercer said the staff was having a meeting and going over Charlton’s film.
“They seem that, from what I've heard, they're very dead set on wanting both of us and getting both of us there, me and Charlie uniquely,” Mercer said. “Coach Bicknell said that he'd be there in two weeks to see us work out, and I think that will be when the committable offer for both of us will roll around. But they do seem very dead set on having both of us there.”
Just how interested are the Luniewski twins in UW at the moment?
“Very. At the end of the day, we do want to be professional athletes, and I feel like that is a gateway to achieve and curate our dreams and our future," Mercer said. "So especially having that opportunity together, I feel like, and this is obviously depending on what other opportunities we get, but it's kind of a no-brainer to take advantage of an opportunity like that."