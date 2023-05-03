We’ve seen twins play for University of Wisconsin athletic programs before, and another set of brothers could be wooed to Madison.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (Ohio) juniors Mercer and Charlton Luniewski have received substantial interest from a number of programs. The two visited UW April 25, and Mercer said there was “unrivaled hospitality and love and interest” delivered by the Badgers’ recruiting staff. They could be the next set of twins to play for the Badgers.