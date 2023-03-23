NCAA Princeton Utah Basketball

Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) shoots toward the basket as Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) and Kaitlyn Chen (20) defend in the first half during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it comes to getting her team ready, UCLA coach Cori Close stresses mental preparation as much as making sure her players know their assignments.

During the season, Close motivated them with the quote "Everything you want is on the other side of hard” from Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams.