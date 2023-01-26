Friday, Jan. 27
Preps:
Girls basketball: Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Thorp at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Regis at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Osseo-Fairchild at Mcdonell Central, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Invitational at Menomonie, 4 p.m.
Boys hockey: River Falls at RAM Hockey, 7 p.m. @ Altoona Hobbs
Girls hockey: West De Pere at ECA Stars, 7 p.m. @ Eau Claire Hobbs
Girls hockey: Xavier at Sabers, 7 p.m. @ Chippewa Ice Arena
College:
Gymnastics: Gustavus Adolphus at UW-Eau Claire, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics: UW-Oshkosh at UW-Stout, 6 p.m.
Indoor Track and Field: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stout, 3 p.m.
Men’s hockey: UW-Eau Claire at Northland, 7 p.m.
Men’s hockey: UW-Stevens Point at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
Women’s hockey: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Boys basketball: Altoona at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Elk Mound at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge, 9 a.m. @ Chippewa Falls High School
Girls basketball: Superior at Eau Claire North, 4 p.m.
Boys hockey: Viroqua at Menomonie, 1 p.m. @ Fanetti Ice Arena
Boys hockey: Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point, 4:30 p.m.
Boys hockey: New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m. @ Hobbs Ice Center — Akervik Rink
Girls hockey: Xavier at ECA Stars, 2 p.m. @ Hobbs Ice Center — Akervik Rink
Girls hockey: West De Pere at Sabers, 6 p.m. @ Chippewa Falls Ice Arena
Dance: Varsity Regionals, 9 a.m. @ D.C. Everest
Wrestling: Invitational at Menomonie, 9 a.m.
Wrestling: Invitational at Independence, 9:45 a.m.
Gymnastics: Invitational at Madison Memorial, 10 a.m.
Men’s basketball: Finlandia University at UW-Stout, 3 p.m.
Swim and dive: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Whitewater, 1 p.m.
Indoor track and field: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stout, 9 a.m.
Men’s hockey: UW-Eau Claire at Northland, 3 p.m.
Men’s hockey: UW-Stevens Point at UW-Stout. 7 p.m.
Women’s hockey: UW-Stevens Point at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
