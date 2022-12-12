Preps
Boys hockey: Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: EC North at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: Altoona at Amery, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Prescott at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: McDonell at Amery, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: McDonell at Regis, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: EC North at EC Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Holmen at EC North, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Rice Lake at Mondovi, 7:15 p.m.
College
Women’s basketball: UW-Stout at Univ. of Northwestern (St. Paul), 5:30 p.m.
