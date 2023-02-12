Monday, Feb. 13
Preps:
Boys basketball: River Falls at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Barron at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mosinee at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Eau Claire North at Logan, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Menomonie at Hayward, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Altoona at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Cadott at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: River Falls at Prescott, 5:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Fall Creek at Colfax, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bloomer at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Phillips at McDonell, 7:15 p.m
Girls basketball: Eleva-Strum at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics: Triangular at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
College:
none scheduled
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.