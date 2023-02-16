Friday, Feb. 17
Preps:
Boys basketball: Cadott at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: McDonell at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Hudson at Eau Claire North 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: River Falls at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.
College:
Women’s hockey: UW-River Falls at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics: UW-Eau Claire at Hamline University, 6:30 p.m.
Swim and dive: WIAC Championships @ Brown Deer
Baseball: UW-Eau Claire at Rhodes, 2 p.m. @ Memphis, Tenn.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys basketball: Stevens Point at Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.
Boys basketball: Eau Claire North at Bay Port, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Hudson at St. Croix Lutheran, 12:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Cadott at Columbus Catholic, 6 p.m. @ Neillsville High School
Girls basketball: McDonell at Neilsville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: WIAA Sectional, 10 a.m. @ Eau Claire North
Wrestling: WIAA Sectional, 10:30 a.m. @ Amery
Gymnastics: Cloverbelt Conference Meet, 10 a.m. @ Rice Lake
Men’s hockey: UW-River Falls at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
Women’s hockey: UW-River Falls at UW-Eau Claire, 2:05 p.m.
Track and field: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at UW-Oshkosh Titan Challenge, 10:30 a.m.
Men’s tennis: UW-Eau Claire vs. Gustavus Adolphus, 8 a.m. @ St. Peter, Minn.
Men’s tennis: UW-Eau Claire vs. Wartburg College, 3 p.m. @ Northfield, Minn.
Men’s tennis: UW-Eau Claire vs. St. Olaf @ Northfield, Minn.
Women’s tennis: UW-Stout vs. UW-Superior, 11 a.m. @ Green Bay Tennis Center
Women’s tennis: UW-Stout vs. Loras College, 8 p.m. @ Green Bay Tennis Center
Baseball: UW-Eau Claire vs. Wabash, 10:30 a.m. @ Memphis, Tenn.
Softball: UW-Stout vs. Bethel University, 6 p.m. @ MSU Dome
Softball: UW-Stout vs. St. Scholastica, 8:30 p.m. @ MSU Dome
Sunday, Feb. 19
none scheduled
Women’s tennis: UW-Stout vs. St. Norbert College, 12 p.m. @ Green Bay Tennis Center
Baseball: UW-Eau Claire vs. Augustana (Ill.), 10:30 a.m. @ Memphis, Tenn.
