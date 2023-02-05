Monday, Feb. 6
Preps:
Boys basketball: Fall Creek at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball: Cadott at Augusta, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Eleva-Strum at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Menomonie at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Chippewa Falls at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Osseo-Fairchild at Regis, 7:15 p.m.
Boys hockey: Amery at RAM Hockey, 7 p.m. @ Altoona Hobbs
Girls hockey: CFM Sabers at Western Wisconsin Stars, 7 p.m.
College:
none scheduled
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.