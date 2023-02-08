Thursday, Feb. 9
Preps
Boys HCKY: EC Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Boys HCKY: Hudson at EC North, 7 p.m.
Boys HCKY: River Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Boys BB: Regis at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.
Boys BB: Bloomer at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Boys BB: Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.
Boys BB: McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.
Boys BB: EC Immanuel at Independence, 7:15 p.m.
Boys BB: Spring Valley at Colfax, 7:15 p.m.
Boys BB: Boyceville at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.
Boys BB: Durand-Arkansaw at Elmwood/Plum City, 7:15 p.m.
Girls BB: EC Memorial at EC North, 7:15 p.m.
Girls BB: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.
Girls BB: Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.
Girls BB: Whitehall at Mondovi, 7:15 p.m.
College
none scheduled
