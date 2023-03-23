Friday, March 24
Preps:
Track and field: Invitational at UW-Stout, 3:30 p.m.
Softball: Fall Creek vs. Pecatonica, 3:30 p.m. @ Belmont High School
Softball: Fall Creek at Belmont, 5 p.m.
College:
Men's tennis: UW-Eau Claire vs. Luther College, 10:30 a.m.
Women's tennis: UW-Eau Claire vs. George Fox, 8 a.m.
Softball: UW-Stout at Bethany Lutheran College, 7 p.m., 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Preps:
Track and field: Invitational at UW-Stout, 9 a.m.
Baseball: Scrimmage, Eleva-Strum at Menomonie, 9:30 a.m.
Softball: Triangular at Baldwin-Woodville, 10 a.m.
Softball: Triangular at Belmont, 1:30 p.m.
Gymnastics: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at NCGA Nationals @ Winona, Minn.
Baseball: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Whitewater, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
Baseball: UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
Women's lacrosse: UW-Eau Claire at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Women's lacrosse: UW-Stout at University of Northwestern Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Men's golf: UW-Stout at Jim Wetherbee Memorial
Sunday, March 26
none scheduled
Women's lacrosse: UW-Eau Claire at Marian, 11 a.m.
