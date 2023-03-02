Friday, March 3
Preps
Boys BB Regional: Oshkosh West at EC Memorial, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Wausau West at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Menomonie at Medford, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Chippewa Falls at Superior, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Bloomer at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Neillsville at Durand-Arkansaw, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Rib Lake at McDonell, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Thorp at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Regis at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Mauston at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Clayton at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Alma Center Lincoln at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Chequamegon at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regional: Colfax at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
College
Women's BB: UW-Eau Claire vs. Whitman (NCAA Tournament), @ University of Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Gymnastics: WIAA State at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School
Wrestling: Team State, at UW-Madison Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.
Boys BB Regionals: TBD
Girls BB Sectionals: TBD
Women's HCKY: UW-Eau Claire at UW-River Falls (WIAC Championship), 2:05 p.m.
Men's HCKY: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
