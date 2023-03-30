Friday, March 31
Preps:
Track and field: Invite at UW-Eau Claire, 3 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at UW-Stout, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at University of Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Softball: Altoona at La Crosse Logan, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Baldwin-Woodville at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
College:
none scheduled
Saturday, April 1
Girls soccer: Chippewa Falls at Regis/McDonell, 1 p.m.
Boys tennis: Eau Claire Memorial at Madison West, 3 p.m
Women's golf: UW-Eau Claire at WashU Spring Invite
Women's golf: UW-Stout at Viterbo InviteSoftball: UW-Eau Claire at Central (Iowa), 12 p.m., 2 p.m.
Softball: UW-Stout vs. DePauw University, 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m.
Men's tennis: UW-Eau Claire at Lake Forest (Ill.), 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Preps:
College:
Women's lacrosse: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stout, 12 p.m., 7 p.m. @ Simpson Field (UW-EC)
Softball: UW-Eau Claire at Luther (Iowa), 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Softball: UW-Stout at Illinois Wesleyan, 9 a.m.
Softball: UW-Stout vs. Wartburg (Iowa), 11:15 a.m.
