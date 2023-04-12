Thursday, April 13
Preps
Softball: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m. (Doubleheader) @ Casper Park
Softball: Rice Lake at EC Memorial, 4 p.m. (Doubleheader) @ Carson Park-Gelein Field
Boys Tennis: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Menomonie at EC Memorial, 4 p.m.
Softball: Osceola at Altoona, 4:30 p.m. (Doubleheader) @ Cinder City Park
Baseball: Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 4:30 p.m. @ Casper Park
Baseball: River Falls at EC Memorial, 4:30 p.m. @ Carson Park
Baseball: New Richmond at EC North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer: New Richmond at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: EC North at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Cadott at Bloomer, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Softball: Thorp at Fall Creek, 5 p.m.
Softball: McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: EC Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: EC North at Hudson, 7 p.m.
College
Baseball: UW-Eau Claire at Hamline University (CHS Field, St. Paul, MN)
