Friday, April 14
Preps
Baseball: La Crosse Central at EC Memoril, 4 p.m. (Doubleheader) @ Mt. Simon Park
Track and Field: Invitational at Menomonie High School, 4 p.m.
Baseball: DC Everest at EC North, 4:30 p.m. @ Carson Park
Baseball: Chi-Hi at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: DC Everest at EC North, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Regis at Prescott, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Bloomer at Slanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 5 p.m
Girls Soccer: Regis/McDonell vs. Wautoma, @ Wautoma Parkside School, 5 p.m.
Softball: Neillsville at McDonell, @ Casper Park, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Menomonie at Baldin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Hayward at Altoona, 6 p.m.
College
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at Platteville Invitational 6 P.M. (Friday and Saturday)
BASEBALL: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Platteville, 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
BASEBALL: UW-Oshkosh at UW-Stout, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL: UW-Stout at UW-River Falls, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Oshkosh, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Whitewater, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Softball: La Crosse Central at EC Memorial (Doubleheader), 11 a.m. @ Carson Park, Gelein Field
Softball: Blair-Taylor at Fall Creek, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S GOLF: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at Gustie Spring Invite Emerald Greens Golf Course (Hastings, Minn.) (Saturday-Sunday)
BASEBALL: UW-Stout at UW-Oshkosh (at UW-River Falls, 10 a.m., 1 p.m.
BASEBALL: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Platteville, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
WOMENS LACROSSE: St. Benedict at UW-Stout, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
none scheduled
SOFTBALL: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Whitewater, 12 p.m., 2 p.m.
