Friday, April 21
Preps:
Baseball: Superior at Chippewa Falls, 3:30 p.m. (doubleheader) @ Casper Park
Baseball: Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m. @ Carson Park
Baseball: Boyceville at Amery, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Logan at Altoona, 5 p.m. @ Cinder City Park
Baseball: McDonell at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Colfax at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m. @ Merchants Field
Baseball: Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m. @ Carson Park
Softball: New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 p.m. @ Carson Park
Softball: Holmen at River Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie, 5 p.m. @ Wakanda Park
Softball: McDonell at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Softball: Glenwood City at Amery, 5 p.m.
Softball: Altoona at Arcadia, 5 p.m.
Softball: Cadott at Regis, 5 p.m. @ Carson Park
Softball: Gilman at Colfax, 5p.m.
Softball: Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis: Altoona at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Regis/McDonell at Amherst, 5 p.m.
College:
Track and field: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at Phil Esten Challenge, 10:30 a.m.
Women's lacrosse: UW-Eau Claire at UW-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Preps:
Boys tennis: Varsity invitational at Eau Claire North, 11 a.m.
Baseball: Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, 11 a.m.
Baseball: Holmen at Eau Claire Memorial @ Carson Park, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Eau Claire Memorial at Logan, 11 a.m. (doubleheader)
Softball: Eau Claire North at River Falls, 11 a.m. (doubleheader)
Softball: Ellsworth at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Holmen at Chippewa Falls, 2 p.m.
Baseball: UW-Stout at UW-Stevens Point, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
Softball: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stevens Point, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Softball: UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
Women's golf: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at Bethel University, 1 p.m.
Men's golf: UW-Eau Claire at Bobby Krig Invitiational
Men's golf: UW-Stout at Luther Spring Invite
Men's tennis: Uw-Eau Claire at Wheaton, 12 p.m.
Track and field: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at Phil Esten Challenge, 10 a.m.
Sunday, April 23
none scheduled
Softball: UW-Stout at UW-Platteville, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Softball: UW-Eau Claire at Luther, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Women's golf: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at Bethel University, 8 a.m.
