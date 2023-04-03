Tuesday, April 4
Preps:
Track and field: Middle Border Invite at UW-River Falls, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field: Big Rivers Relays at UW-Eau Claire, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Invitational at Wausau West, 4 p.m.
Baseball: Menomonie at La Crosse Logan, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Regis at Mauston, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Durand-Arkansaw at Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Sparta, 5 p.m.
Softball: Altoona at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m. @ Millpond Park Field
Girls soccer: Menomonie at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
College:
Men's tennis: UW-Eau Claire at Bethel University, 4:30 p.m.
