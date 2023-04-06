Friday, April 7
Preps:
Softball: Tournament at Rhinelander, 10 a.m.
Baseball: Tartan at River Falls, 3 p.m.
Baseball: Eau Claire North at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Varsity Quad at Arrowhead, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
Track and field: Invitational at Minnesota State University - Mankato, 4 p.m.
College:
Men's golf: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at Illinois Wesleyan Invite
Men's tennis: UW-Eau Claire at Case Western, 2 p.m.
Track and field: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 11 a.m.
Baseball: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Oshkosh, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
Baseball: UW-Stout vs. UW-Platteville, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. @ UW-Whitewater
Women's lacrosse: UW-Stout vs. UW-La Crosse, 4 p.m.
Women's lacrosse: UW-Eau Claire at Wartburg College, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Track and field: Eau Claire Memorial Boys at Whitewater, 8 a.m.
Softball: Tournament at Rhinelander, 9 a.m.
Boys tennis: Quad at Cedarburg, 9 a.m.
Girls soccer: Quad at Arrowhead, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Baseball: UW-Stout vs. UW-Platteville, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. @ UW-Whitewater
Women's lacrosse: UW-Eau Claire at Monmouth (Ill.), 12 p.m.
