Thursday, May 4
Preps
Boys Tennis: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis: River Falls at EC North, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis: EC Memorial at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Softball: Bloomer at Fall Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: River Falls at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Thorp at Regis, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Saint Croix Central at Altoona, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Durand-Arkansaw at Colfax, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Elk Mound at Boyceville, 5 p.m.
Softball: Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Softball: Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Softball: Thorp at Regis, 5 p.m.
Softball: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m.
Softball: River Falls at EC Memorial, 5 p.m.
Softball: Hudson at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Softball: EC North at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Softball: Ellsworth at Altoona, 5 p.m.
Softball: Durand-Arkansaw at Colfax, 5 p.m.
Softball: Boyceville at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Baseball: EC Memorial at EC North, 6 p.m. (Carson Park)
Girls Soccer: Marshfield at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: EC Memorial at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Superior at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: EC North at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: River Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
College
Baseball: Saint Mary's (MN) at UW-Eau Claire, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. (Bollinger Fields)
Baseball: Augsburg University at UW-Stout, 2 p.m.
Softball: UW-Superior at UW-Stout, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Softball: UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
