One way of looking at the situation facing the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team on Thursday is that it's a wounded Purdue team coming to the Kohl Center.
Another is that it's a motivated Boilermakers side that the Badgers will face in their last home game of the regular season.
Either way, Zach Edey will be standing there as a big challenge for UW. The Purdue 7-foot-4 center leads the Big Ten Conference at 22.4 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in league play and is the top contender for national player of the year.
Praise for Edey's development poured from Badgers coach Greg Gard this week.
"It just goes to show you with all the rankings and the stars and all the things that everybody gets wrapped up in, this kid was ranked about 400 maybe," Gard said. "And how he's developed himself into perhaps a national player of the year."
Purdue spent seven weeks at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 this season but it has lost three of its last four games after losing only two of its first 25. It clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title with Northwestern's loss on Sunday but it can win things outright with a victory on Thursday.
The Badgers, meanwhile, need a victory to aid their NCAA Tournament hopes after Sunday's overtime loss at Michigan. Starting forwards Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl and reserve Carter Gilmore will be big parts of defending Edey but not the only focus.
"It's the other components of your defense that can help, whether it's ball pressure, whether it's ways you can load the floor and squeeze areas around him a little bit," Gard said. "Every team they've played in the 29 games they've played has tried something."
Crowl went up against Michigan's Hunter Dickinson on Sunday and now has to deal with Edey.
"I love going against the best players in the country, especially the best big men in the country," he said. "In this league, it's every night. ... I'm just trying to do my best I can on him. It's not just me; it's a team effort."
Here's what to know about Thursday's game, both teams' projected starting lineups and three things to watch.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (24-5, 13-5)
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: FS1 with Adam Amin and Jim Jackson
Last meeting: The Badgers won a share of the Big Ten title with a 70-67 victory against Purdue at the Kohl Center on March 1, 2022. Chucky Hepburn banked in a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: The Badgers won their first seven games against Purdue at the Kohl Center but they're just 7-5 since.
Coach: Greg Gard, 160-90, in his eighth season at UW
Player to watch: Wahl secured a career-high fifth steal on Purdue's inbounds pass at the end of last season's UW victory at the Kohl Center. He added 19 points and two blocks.
Purdue
Fast fact: The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten with a rebounding margin of 10.5 in conference games. Illinois is second at 3.4. Edey leads the nation with an offensive rebound on 22% of chances, according to KenPom.
Coach: Matt Painter, 408-197 in his 18th season at Purdue, 433-202 in his 19th season overall
Player to watch: Edey has scored at least 24 points in four of his last six games. He has posted a double-double in 22 of his 28 games this season.
3 things to watch
Hepburn's health
Hepburn's streak of 61 starts since he joined the Badgers last season is in jeopardy after he suffered a right knee injury during the second half of Sunday's overtime loss at Michigan.
Hepburn's official status was day to day. McGee is his backup and has averaged 5.3 points in 16.5 minutes per game over the Badgers' last four contests.
UW is 0-5 this season when one of its starters has been out injured.
Essegian's production climbs
Essegian has raised his scoring average by more than a point per game over his last six outings. The most recent was a career-best 24 points against Michigan on Sunday, a game in which he made a career-high 10 field goals.
He was just 1 of 8 on 3-pointers but made nine of his 13 shots from inside the arc. He was able to get to the rim to finish seven times.
Essegian is just behind Hepburn for the team scoring lead. A freshman hasn't led UW since Sam Okey (13.2 ppg) in 1995-96.
Everything but the win
Purdue became the first team in the last 15 seasons to lose when outrebounding its opponent by at least 16, shooting at least 21 more free throws and turning the ball over 10 or fewer times.
That unicorn was a 79-71 home loss to Indiana Saturday in which the Boilermakers shot 35% from the field, their second-lowest percentage of the season.
Purdue has shot under 40% in three of its five Big Ten losses and in only four of its 13 victories.