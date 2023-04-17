St Johns Butler Basketball

St. John's AJ Storr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the first round of the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin II

The newest addition from the transfer portal for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got off to a slower start to his college career.

AJ Storr, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2022 by 247 Sports and ESPN and a top-115 recruit by On3 and Rivals, started his career at St. John’s coming off the bench. Storr played 20-plus minutes just once in his first 16 games.

