The newest addition from the transfer portal for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got off to a slower start to his college career.
AJ Storr, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2022 by 247 Sports and ESPN and a top-115 recruit by On3 and Rivals, started his career at St. John’s coming off the bench. Storr played 20-plus minutes just once in his first 16 games.
On Jan. 7, Storr was inserted into the Red Storm's starting lineup. In the final 17 games of his freshman season, Storr played less than 20 minutes just twice. And he thrived.
The freshman with three years of eligibility remaining committed to UW Thursday evening and can bring that momentum into next season for the Badgers — who needed to add scoring in the transfer portal, and did.
From his first start against Providence to his 17th start in the Red Storm’s 72-70 Big East Tournament quarterfinal loss to Marquette on March 9, Storr upped his scoring average by 3.2 points per game (8.8 season average), his rebounding average 1.1 per game (1.9) and shot 37.3% from 3-point range even though he nearly doubled his 3-point attempts per game (1.9 per game his first 16 games versus 3.5 per game his last 17).
To get both sides of Storr as a player, BadgerExtra examined the available film on him, watching highlights from some of his best games and watching, in full, one of his worst (a 1-for-6 shooting performance against Marquette in the regular-season finale on March 4).
Here’s a breakdown of the available film on Storr and how he could impact an offense-needy UW team in the 2023-24 season (and beyond).
Taking his shot
The reason for Storr’s boost in scoring toward the end of the season was largely due to an increase in minutes, but also an ability to get more shots from 3-point range. St. John’s took just 27% of its shots from 3-point range last season, which ranked 352nd in the country per KenPom. So, 3-point attempts weren’t going to find Storr in abundance in limited minutes.
Storr shot 40.4% from 3-point range last season, and looks every part of the shooter that his percentages suggest. He did, against Marquette, have moments where his form lacked. On his first 3-point attempt of the game, he stepped awkwardly into a catch-and-shoot and pulled out of his follow through, which resulted in a bad miss. He had a similar result after a step-back where he didn’t control the ball into his shot.
But Storr is a good shooter. Possibly a great one if he’s able to maintain his same percentages with more attempts going forward. UW took 40.2% of its shots from 3 per KenPom (100th in the country). When his form is good, especially when open, his shot looks good. Like this one, and this one, and this one. He even has some skill off the dribble, as he showed with a step-back against Creighton that looked no different, form-wise, than his standstill 3’s. He also shot 75% from the free throw line.
Attacking the basket
At 6-foot-6 with some athleticism, Storr will provide UW with a size profile it doesn’t have from any of its other guards. Whether it be Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit or Connor Essegian — all good shooters like Storr — none has the every-play ability to get above the rim. Storr might.
That gives the Badgers something to build upon, but as of now, finishing isn’t Storr’s strength. He shot 45.3% from 2-point range last season. The issue of control comes back, as he showed by leaving the ground a bit early on a rushed drive and badly-missed layup at the end of a chaotic Red Storm possession against Marquette. A little later in the game, he tried to take it coast-to-coast and threw up a wild, floating layup that missed.
He still has a good touch. He hit a floating layup through contact against Providence on Feb. 11 where he looked unmoved by the defender crashing into him. Against Xavier on Feb. 4, he controlled with two hands before hitting a floater in the lane, which seems to be his best shot at the rim. He can hit off-balance shots at the rim, too. He hit two of them in a 20-point performance against eventual national nhampion UConn on Feb. 25. His percentages and film just show he could hit them with some more consistency.
Well-rounded game
Storr was not asked to be a primary ball-handler nearly as much as his fellow 2023 transfer-class addition, Noah Reynolds. Storr operated more on the wing for the Red Storm. His on-ball opportunities showed some good, some bad.
Storr has a lot of room to grow as a creator. Similar to his touch scoring the ball, he seems to be able to complete passes like a more-difficult entry pass over the top of a defender for an assist against Marquette. Yet he had just a 6.8% assist rate, per KenPom, and creating for others doesn’t seem to be a strength. He tried to create for a teammate later in the game against the Golden Eagles and seemed to lose track of who he was passing to was on the floor. He likely won’t be asked to distribute a lot for UW, either.
Where his playmaking skills show more promise is on the defensive end. Storr’s lengthy frame and solid athleticism give him potential as a defender one-on-one and off the ball. He showed good pursuit against the Golden Eagles, crashing in for a steal on an unsuspecting ball-handler. He also got lost on a curl a few plays later, which could improve with more experience on a college floor.