It doesn’t take long to see that Pat Lambert and Max Stienecker work well together.
The two seamlessly complement each other’s answers — sometimes finishing the other’s thoughts, sometimes expounding on a topic — as they answer questions at their office table inside the University of Wisconsin football facilities.
The duo — dubbed “recruiting aces” in a Nov. 27 story by FootballScoop — create an atmosphere of comfort and enthusiasm, whether Stienecker imitates the first few seconds of “Jump Around” or laughs abound when they recall how and why their January junior day entrance for recruits came to be. There’s also a candidness in their responses and thoughtfulness in their approach in taking over a vital piece of the Badgers’ football program. And there’s a reason why their efforts have sparked a recruiting surge since coach Luke Fickell was hired in late November.
Jack Bicknell Jr. has coached at the college and professional football levels for more than three decades, which makes his praise of Lambert and Stienecker particularly noteworthy.
“They're fantastic. Their energy level is ridiculous, first of all,” said Bicknell, UW’s new offensive line coach. “Everybody's energy level around here seems to be pretty good. But they're as good as I've been around. They really are, and I've been around some good ones. They are all over it, and of course in this business, that's absolutely critical.”
Lambert and Stienecker joined Fickell in Madison to help lead UW’s recruiting efforts. Lambert officially became UW’s director of recruiting in January after having the same title at Cincinnati for two seasons, while Stienecker takes on director of player personnel responsibilities for the Badgers.
Lambert played safety for the Bearcats between 2008-12, then returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2018 under Fickell. That’s where he realized he held a passion for developing relationships with recruits and felt he “was pretty good at it.”
Stienecker’s rapid rise through Cincinnati’s football program started as a student assistant in the summer of 2018, working his way up to become the Bearcats’ director of recruiting strategy before coming to Madison.
“I think there was a certain comfortability from coach Fickell of, ‘Hey, these guys work hard and do a good job and we need a little bit of a spark of energy in the recruiting department,’” Stienecker said. “And the opportunity presented itself, and we've been rolling ever since. And we love it.”
The two share an office and are part of a critical group that includes three holdovers from Paul Chryst’s staff: Molly Rottinghaus, John Richter and Casey Rabach.
Rottinghaus came to UW during the summer of 2022 after a field hockey career at Boston University. Richter’s path mirrors Stienecker’s rise through the ranks, working his way up from student assistant to recruiting assistant. And Rabach is a former UW offensive lineman who played from 1996 to 2000 before embarking on a 10-year career in the NFL.
“Obviously everybody knows him,” Lambert said about Rabach. “He is gonna be our director of scouting. And then we have John Richter, who's kind of our recruiting assistant, who was a GA here, who is a do everything, knows this program inside out — the tradition, the history. So having him’s awesome.
“And then we have Molly. She is our director of our on-campus recruiting. We're working on … growing our internship and student worker program because we feel like that was huge for us at Cincinnati. So continue to develop that, and it's been good.”
Stienecker said they don’t try to get caught up in the numbers of how many are needed within the recruiting department. He believes the current team of five work very well together at the moment, which is critical within the college football landscape.
“And we know Pat and I get along, as well as anyone in this office, probably anyone in the country, so it's important to us to surround ourselves with people who get along with us, who kind of see the vision of what coach Fickell wants, what we want, but also can add to that,” Stienecker said.
Defensive line coach Greg Scruggs said the recruiting staff keeps high school players in front of the coaches, but they also have a relationship with assistant coaches.
“When they come into the office, every single last one of them has energy and juice every single day to make us enthusiastic about the potential kids that we could probably get here on campus,” Scruggs said. “And I think that feeds not only into the building, but that feeds out into the kids that we’re recruiting as well.
“So my hat's off to them because they don't sleep that much. They really don't. They do a really good job.”
UW signed 15 scholarship players for its 2023 class, which included seven who gave a verbal commitment to the Badgers after Fickell became coach.
The program also landed 13 scholarship transfers, adding significant numbers to the quarterback (Tanner Mordecai, Nick Evers and Braedyn Locke) and wide receiver (Bryson Green, CJ Williams, Will Pauling and Quincy Burroughs) ranks.
Lambert and Stienecker both complimented former UW director of recruiting Mickey Turner and his staff for the work they did and the assistance offered.
“We couldn't have done the transfer portal, the official visits just because we touched down here and it came quick and having resources, people that know exactly what to do and kind of the contacts and things like that,” Lambert said. “We couldn't have done it without him.”
Said Stienecker: “To put it in perspective, we landed and less than probably 36 hours later, Pat and I were both on the road recruiting. And we were gone for over a week. And when we came back, we had a day and then there were official visits. So in order to put on an official visit when the two recruiting guys who came with coach Fickell, who aren't even there, that's extremely challenging, and it took a lot.”
It’s still early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but both 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals designate UW with a top 25 class so far. Three highly coveted 2024 recruits — four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, four-star tight end Grant Stec and Waunakee tight end Rob Booker II — have announced verbal commitments to the Badgers since Christmas Eve.
A few nationally recruited 2024 players have placed the program among their list of top schools after attending Badgers junior day events, including four-star offensive lineman Nathan Roy, running back Jordan Marshall and projected cornerback Tysean Griffin.
“I think we have a little less pressure on us to be able to look at offers and look at stars because we're gonna go recruit kids who love football and fit this place,” Stienecker said. “And when we sit down at the end of the 2024 class, 2025, so on, we're going to look up at a class that's competitive with anyone in the country.”