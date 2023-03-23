Wisconsin Fickell Football

Luke Fickell speaks after being introduced as Wisconsin's new head football coach Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

The arrival of University of Wisconsin spring football practices next week not only brings back the helmets, jerseys and current players to the field, but also plenty of high school talent who coach Luke Fickell and his staff are pursuing to become future Badgers.

UW already holds three verbal commitments for the 2024 recruiting class — quarterback Mabrey Mettauer and tight ends Grant Stec and Rob Booker II. It can boast two successful junior day events in January, where it brought in 31 players.

