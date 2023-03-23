The arrival of University of Wisconsin spring football practices next week not only brings back the helmets, jerseys and current players to the field, but also plenty of high school talent who coach Luke Fickell and his staff are pursuing to become future Badgers.
UW already holds three verbal commitments for the 2024 recruiting class — quarterback Mabrey Mettauer and tight ends Grant Stec and Rob Booker II. It can boast two successful junior day events in January, where it brought in 31 players.
The Badgers will hold 15 practices this spring, and each session will present an opportunity for the program to showcase to high school standouts the energy and momentum it has created under the new regime.
BadgerExtra reached out to more than two dozen recruits, and here are those who plan to visit in the weeks ahead.
2024 OL Derek Jensen (March 25)
Jensen, a four-star recruit and No. 240 overall player in the nation by Rivals, announced a scholarship offer from UW on Jan. 28. He holds 14 offers, but he said recently that five Big Ten programs Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Michigan State and UW have started building relationships with him and are probably his top schools.
The new Badgers staff has come in quickly and developed a rapport with the 6-foot-7, 330-pound Jensen. How interested is he in UW?
“A ton,” Jensen said. “They're just in the home state obviously, so location, all that, will be good. Easy visiting family if I want to get back and it's a school where O-line is taken into priority and it's a good degree.
“It’s a good school.”
2025 OL Owen Strebig (March 30)
Strebig, currently a sophomore at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, announced an offer from the Badgers on March 6.
He also has tweeted Power Five offers from Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana. He traveled to Madison for at least three game day visits last season, according to his social media posts.
Rivals designates Strebig, listed at 6-7 and 275 pounds on his Hudl profile, as a four-star talent early on.
2024 OLB Thomas Heiberger (April 1)
Heiberger, like Jensen and fellow linebacker Landon Gauthier, announced an offer on the same day as his junior day visit to UW. The South Dakota native’s recruiting process has heated up, however, as he also has tweeted Power Five offers from Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, Stanford, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Washington, UW and Utah since Jan. 20.
247Sports earlier this month reported Heiberger securing a spring visit to Madison.
2025 LB Cooper Catalano (April 1)
Catalano plays for in-state Germantown and made an unofficial visit to UW in January. He recorded 147 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles last season as a sophomore, according to wissports.net.
Catalano previously announced offers from Kansas, UW and Illinois. He also tweeted about his junior day visits to Madison and Champaign, along with one to Northwestern, earlier this year.
2024 TE Rob Booker II (April 4)
Booker became the second of two tight end commits for the Badgers earlier this year. Three recruiting outlets — 247Sports, On3 and Rivals — rate Booker as a three-star recruit.
The Waunakee native caught 27 passes for 360 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season in 2022, according to wissports.net. He earned large school all-state honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
2024 RB Jaedon Matthews (April 8)
Matthews, who plays for Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, tweeted an offer from UW on Jan. 23. His Hudl profile lists him as 5-11 and 185 pounds, and MaxPreps reports he ran for 719 yards on 7.8 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns as a junior. He also caught 27 passes for 218 yards last season.
Matthews previously announced Power Five offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Vanderbilt and Washington State. Rivals, 247Sports and On3 all currently evaluate him as a three-star recruit.
2024 WR I’Marion Stewart (April 11)
Rivals rates Stewart as a four-star wide receiver, while On3 evaluates him as a high three-star standout.
Stewart, who plays for Bollingbrook High School in Illinois, participated in UW’s Jan. 21 junior day event. He makes up half of a dynamic duo for the Raiders with fellow 2024 wide receiver target Kyan Berry-Johnson.
Rivals lists 22 offers for Stewart, and the recruit first told the outlet of his top seven programs in January: Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Illinois, UW, Nebraska and Mississippi.
2024 LB Landon Gauthier (April 11)
Gauthier, another in-state prospect, is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. The projected linebacker earned WFCA large school all-state honorable mention last season.
The Bay Port High School linebacker tweeted earlier his month about an unofficial visit to Stanford, and he also attended UW’s Jan. 28 junior day event. He has announced FBS offers from the Cardinal, Badgers, Ohio, Syracuse, Minnesota and Wyoming, along with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
2024 LB Payton Pierce (weekend of April 21)
Many of the who’s who of college football hold interest in Pierce, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. His list of 40 offers includes Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M.
Pierce told BadgerExtra that the trip to Madison, which is the same weekend as UW’s announced “The Launch” event April 22, will be his last unofficial visit of the spring. The schools he currently is considering are: UW, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas and TCU.
Pierce hopes to trim his list to four to five programs by May, then take his official visits the following month and make a decision in July.
Others planning trips
Projected linebacker Crews Law, safety Kaiden Spearman, athlete Daniel Freitag and tight end Grant Stec are among others planning to visit Madison, but they have not yet shared the dates of their visits.
Stec, now a consensus four-star talent by the recruiting outlets, told BadgerExtra this week that he expects to take in one to two upcoming spring practices. He also confirmed his plans to make an official visit to UW during the first weekend in June.
Freitag spoke with BadgerExtra earlier this month after UW co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Colin Hitschler offered a scholarship with the Badgers. He already received an offer from UW's basketball program, and he expects to visit both programs. Three recruiting outlets evaluate the Bloomington, Minnesota, standout as a four-star prospect, and Rivals grades him as a four-star wide receiver.
“The story seems just wherever they feel most confident in me, and I'm still unsure of what position I’d prefer to play, whether it's offense, defense, safety, corner, whatever it is,” Freitag said. “Basketball, football, we don't know, but it seems like they have their options open for me as well.”
Spearman, a three-star prospect by three recruiting outlets, attended UW’s Jan. 28 junior day event. Rivals lists 21 offers for the defensive back, who UW projects as a safety. He is listed at 6-2 and 190 pounds in his Hudl profile.
Crews plays for Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Rivals, 247Sports and On3 all designate him as a three-star recruit. Both 247Sports and Rivals report 28 offers for the prep linebacker, who MaxPreps credits with 101 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a junior.
2024 defensive lineman/outside linebacker Marquise Lightfoot told BadgerExtra this week he also is thinking about visiting during UW’s spring practice schedule. On3 and Rivals evaluate the Illinois native as a four-star recruit, and he has tweeted offers from Oregon, Alabama and defending national champion Georgia since Feb. 10.
Class of 2025 tight end James Flanigan, who plays for Notre Dame de la Baie Academy in Green Bay, told BadgerExtra that he thinks will visit UW in the spring but was unsure of the date. He caught 22 passes for 520 yards, a 23.6 yards per catch average, and nine touchdowns last season as a sophomore, according to wissports.net.