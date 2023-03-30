The Badgers’ third spring practice of 2023 saw a key offensive playmaker highly limited in participation.
Junior running back Braelon Allen dressed for practice, but he did not go through team skeleton or 11-on-11 periods Thursday morning inside the McClain Center. Allen and sixth-year senior cornerback Alexander Smith collided during a long run by the tailback Tuesday and Allen slowly got up after that play.
University of Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell dismissed any thoughts of limiting the number of reps for Allen, the second-team All-Big Ten standout.
“We’re not protective of anybody’s workload,” Fickell said after practice. “... Obviously, he got a little bit dinged up (Tuesday). They basically said he can't go, and we said, ‘Well, get him out here and make him a part of it. Have him do what he can do.’ I think more than anything, we're not trying to put guys out there that can't defend themselves, but the idea that, ‘Hey, you're a part of this team, you're gonna be in everything possible.’ …”
“There's a fine line between injured and hurt, and he's right now injured a little bit. But I think more than anything, he's gonna be out here. … He came out here today and then tried to go through the bags and the different things, and we weren't gonna put him in team stuff. But anything that we could push him to kind of continue to do and be a part of, we were going to.”
The following Badgers will be “either out for spring or are expected to be very limited during spring practice due to injuries,” according to a UW spokesperson Saturday:
Tight ends Clay Cundiff, Cole Dakovich and Cam Large
Outside linebackers Ross Gengler and Aaron Witt
Wide receiver Bryson Green
Defensive linemen Mike Jarvis and Darian Varner
Quarterback Cole LaCrue
Inside linebacker Luna Larson and Aidan Vaughn
Cornerback Max Lofy
Offensive lineman Sean Timmis
Varner, who transferred from Temple to UW to help bolster the program’s defensive end position, was seen with a boot on his left foot and a scooter again.
UW defensive line coach Greg Scruggs said Wednesday that he had “no idea” if there would be a chance that Varner could receive some work this spring. Varner recorded 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last season for Temple, and Scruggs believes the former Owls defensive end brings “juice” to the defense.
“Now, we gotta get him right, we got to get him healthy, got to make sure he knows the playbook and things like that,” Scruggs said. “But big, strong, anchor guy. Good long arms that can be able to disrupt the offensive linemen, destruct the line of scrimmage, but also get after the passer when time to.
“So I'm excited to get him back and get him healthy, because then we can begin to hone the craft with a player that I believe already has a pretty decent foundation.”
BadgerExtra saw Green running around in pads, but he did not participate in team skeleton or 11-on-11 periods. LaCrue, a true freshman who was among six scholarship players to enroll early at UW, did not have a sling on his left arm.
Inside linebacker Jake Chaney and outside linebackers Kaden Johnson and Jeff Pietrowski Jr. did not participate in individual position or team periods Thursday. Chaney wore a boot on his right leg.
Running back Jackson Acker, defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. and wide receiver Cole Toennies all left practice Thursday and did not return.
A UW spokesperson said Tuesday that the program won't deliver injury updates about players unless the injury will be "long term" and the player's status for spring would move to limited or out.
No contact jerseys
Three Badgers — safety Travian Blaylock, cornerback A’Khoury Lyde and outside linebacker Marty Strey — continued to wear yellow non-contact jerseys Thursday.
Blaylock continued receiving first-team safety reps. Lyde, a redshirt freshman who did not play last season, worked alongside reserves in the defensive backfield. Strey, who played at Sun Prairie, went through some work during individual position and red zone skeleton periods.
Recruits in town
Three key recruits were among those watching practice Thursday: 2024 safety Koi Perich, 2025 offensive lineman Owen Strebig and 2025 tight end Brock Schott.
Perich previously visited UW during the program’s Jan. 21 junior day event, announcing an offer from the Badgers after his visit.
247Sports evaluates Perich as a four-star talent, while On3 and Rivals now designate him as a three-star recruit. He has tweeted Power Five offers from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington and UW.
Perich’s junior highlights state he tallied 1,616 all-purpose yards and 26 total touchdowns, along with 75 tackles, 3 interceptions and four forced fumbles on defense in 2022.
UW projects Perich, an Esko, Minnesota, native, as a safety. He was seen talking with co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Colin Hitschler and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel after practice Thursday.
Strebig, who plays for Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, is a four-star recruit according to On3 and Rivals. The sophomore has tweeted Power Five offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana.
Strebig is listed at 6 foot 7 and 275 pounds on his Hudl profile.
Schott has tweeted Power Five offers from UW, Louisville, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue and Indiana since the beginning of the year. The Leo, Indiana, native also has announced unofficial visits to Indiana and Ohio State in March.
Will McDonald, a 2023 walk-on signee, also attended practice Thursday. The younger brother of current defensive end Cade McDonald, who held Power Five offers from Kansas and Iowa State, will join his brother on the defensive line starting in the summer.