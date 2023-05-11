The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team still is active in the transfer portal, and recruiting out of the portal will continue despite the window to enter with immediate eligibility being set to close Thursday.
The Badgers already secured one portal commitment in St. John’s transfer AJ Storr. UW once had two commitments, with Wyoming transfer Noah Reynolds initially selecting the Badgers. But he eventually walked back his commitment to instead join UW-Green Bay.
What has been made public does not represent the exact extent of the conversations being had by UW with transfers in the portal, but here’s an update on some of the players UW reportedly contacted.
Jackson Paveletzke, Wofford, G
Status: Transferred to Iowa State
Paveletzke, a Kimberly native, was one of the first guards the Badgers reportedly reached out to in the portal. Paveletzke told On3 on March 15 that UW was among the teams to reach out to him, a list that included five other Big Ten schools. Paveltzke averaged 15.1 points per game for Wofford last season. He announced on Twitter he chose Iowa State.
Steele Venters, G, Eastern Washington
Status: Transferred to Gonzaga
Venters fit the mold of the type of player that UW seemingly was reaching out to in abundance during this portal cycle: a tall guard at 6 foot 7 who can shoot the 3-pointer. He averaged 15.3 points per game at Eastern Washington and told Portal Updates that he had heard from the Badgers on April 2. Venters announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Gonzaga.
Jace Carter, G, Illinois-Chicago
Status: Transferred to Texas A&M
Carter put up big numbers at UIC, scoring 16.6 points per contest but also pulling in seven rebounds a game as a 6-5 guard. Carter told On3 that he had heard from UW on March 14. Carter announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Texas A&M.
RayQuawndis Mitchell, G, Missouri-Kansas City
Status: Transferred to Penn State
Mitchell told 247 Sports the Badgers had reached out May 2. He averaged 17.3 points per game in his senior season with UMKC but committed to Penn State May 10 on a Twitter live feed hosted by The Portal Report. UW was not among his list of finalists.
AJ Storr, G, St. John’s
Status: Transferred to UW
Storr was one of the hottest transfers in the portal from the moment he entered and stands as the biggest win of the offseason for the Badgers. Storr committed to UW on April 13 and is the only transfer commit left after Reynolds decommitted from UW. The 6-6 Storr was a consensus top-115 recruit in the class of 2022 by Rivals (No. 115), On3 (No. 106) and 247Sports (No. 97) who averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest in his freshman season with the Red Storm. He was named to the Big East All-Freshman team and joins the Badgers with three years of eligibility remaining.
Dame Adelekun, F, Dartmouth
Status: Transferred to Loyola Chicago
Adelekun entered the portal after a senior season in which he averaged 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He told Stockrisers he heard from the Badgers and others March 6. Adelekun told On3 Sports that he committed to transfer to Loyola Chicago.
Rodney Howard, C, Georgia Tech
Status: Still in portal
Howard is one of the most recent players the Badgers have been in contact with via the transfer portal, telling The Portal Report that UW reached out May 8. The 6-11 senior averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest in limited minutes (17.9) for the Yellow Jackets last season. He never has averaged more than 24.8 minutes per game as a college player. The Portal Report also noted Howard recently completed a visit to Oregon State.
Evan Taylor, G, Lehigh
Status: Transferred to Vanderbilt
Taylor was a flamethrower from deep for Lehigh, connecting on 43% of his 3-point attempts en route to 14.2 points per game. Taylor told On3 Sports that the Badgers contacted him March 10. He announced on Twitter he will transfer to Vanderbilt.
John Hugley, F, Pittsburgh
Status: Transferred to Oklahoma
Hugley was one of the biggest names in the portal when he entered, hearing from at least five Big Ten teams (including the Badgers) among others. Hugley told On3 that he heard from UW on March 16. He just completed his junior season with the Panthers, where the 6-9 forward scored 8.0 points per game and pulled down 3.6 rebounds. Hugley told On3 he committed to transfer to Oklahoma.
Noah Reynolds, G, Wyoming
Status: Transferred to UW-Green Bay
It was not reported that Reynolds had heard from the Badgers before he committed April 5. The Peoria, Illinois, native averaged 14.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game for the Cowboys this past season. Reynolds later opted not to attend UW and instead joined UW-Green Bay, where his older brother Nic Reynolds is an assistant coach.