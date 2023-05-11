St Johns Butler Basketball

St. John's AJ Storr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the first round of the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin II

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team still is active in the transfer portal, and recruiting out of the portal will continue despite the window to enter with immediate eligibility being set to close Thursday.

The Badgers already secured one portal commitment in St. John’s transfer AJ Storr. UW once had two commitments, with Wyoming transfer Noah Reynolds initially selecting the Badgers. But he eventually walked back his commitment to instead join UW-Green Bay.