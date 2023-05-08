St. John's AJ Storr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the first round of the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Annette Brandy wasn't initially sure about the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team as a landing spot for her son, St. John's transfer AJ Storr.
At the time, Storr was being pursued by numerous high-major teams — including Indiana, Michigan, UConn, Georgetown, Auburn, Gonzaga, Creighton and Xavier, according to Stockrisers.
A few Big East teams that had seen "first hand" what Storr could do on the floor were among the most aggressive in their pursuit, the Illinois native said.
Then there was UW. Brandy knew her son was going to play fast. Last season, the Badgers played at the 337th-ranked adjusted tempo in the country, per KenPom.
But when the Badgers brought in the highly touted transfer for his visit, they showed him clips of former UW star guard Johnny Davis. In Storr, they saw a player who could shoot and play in space and above the rim.
The Badgers saw a player who could play like one of the best in recent program history in Davis, who left UW to become an NBA Draft lottery pick, going 10th overall to the Washington Wizards in 2022.
"Just the way they were setting him up, really," Storr said of what he saw from Davis' tape. "He was coming off of screens to shoot 3s, he was in the post a little, he was coming up for mid-ranges. That just really got me."
Storr committed to UW on April 13 and is now the only transfer commit left after Noah Reynolds decommitted from UW and joined the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay team.
The 6-foot-6 Storr was a consensus top-115 recruit in the class of 2022 by Rivals (No. 115), On3 (No. 106) and 247Sports (No. 97) and averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in his freshman season with the Red Storm. He was named to the Big East All-Freshman team and joins the Badgers with three years of eligibility remaining.
The Badgers added a player of need in Storr, who said there wasn't a discussion of playing time or positions at UW while adding that his size and skill allow him to compete as a shooting and scoring wing with an ability to play multiple positions within the offense.
Storr is returning home to Illinois after he finished his freshman year at St. John's on Friday.
The Badgers said they want him to be "more active" on the defensive end, but in the meantime Storr will work privately to improve his ball-handling, shooting, finishing — "just everything," he said.
People around him have said his basketball and training regimen occupies much of his personal life, and Storr said one of the selling points for the Badgers was their weight room being just steps away from the playing floor in the Kohl Center.
"I've never seen (that) before," Storr said.
Storr said the Badgers were careful not to project anything from him as a player, but at St. John's, he said he didn't get to show his athleticism above the rim or his shooting as much, and UW gave him examples of how it can "put me in positions to excel at really everything offensively, scoring a ball."
"Just getting more downhill," Storr said of what more he could show as a UW player, "finishing over defenders."
Storr is from the Midwest, born in Rockford, Illinois, with his family moving to Kankakee, Illinois, when he was a sophomore in high school. He likes the idea of playing in a place where his family can attend his games more easily, but as he was recruited by programs over the country, that was never a consideration.
He's at UW because he thinks it's the best basketball fit.