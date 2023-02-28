The title next to Paul Haynes matters less to him now than it once did.

Years ago, he likely wouldn't have made the decision he did this winter to leave the Minnesota coaching staff to join the group coach Luke Fickell was putting together at the University of Wisconsin. The transition was a demotion on paper, as he was the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach with the Badgers' border rival and is only the cornerbacks coach at UW.