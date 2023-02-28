The title next to Paul Haynes matters less to him now than it once did.
Years ago, he likely wouldn't have made the decision he did this winter to leave the Minnesota coaching staff to join the group coach Luke Fickell was putting together at the University of Wisconsin. The transition was a demotion on paper, as he was the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach with the Badgers' border rival and is only the cornerbacks coach at UW.
Haynes received a pay raise to join UW — he'll make $425,000 this season, $45,000 more than he did at Minnesota, and he's set to receive a $25,000 raise next year. But to Haynes, who is entering his 30th season as a coach, the bonds he shared with Fickell and other members of his staff outweighed what he's listed as on the team website.
"I've been in this profession for a long time," Haynes said. "So who I'm working with and who I'm working for is a big part of why I do what I do. So that relationship runs super deep. And it was important to me."
Haynes' professional connection with Fickell started at Ohio State, where Haynes was the defensive backs coach from 2005-10 while Fickell was the co-defensive coordinator. Haynes was the co-defensive coordinator under Fickell for the 2011 season when Fickell was the Buckeyes' interim coach. Their personal connection goes back to both of them attending St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus, Ohio.
Their prep careers didn't overlap, with Haynes being four years older than Fickell. But even as he embarked on his own college career, Haynes heard all about Fickell and watched him when he could.
"There's a lot of stories and stories and stories, but I'll hold those for when I need them," Haynes said with a laugh.
Haynes also worked for Badgers defensive coordinator Mike Tressel at Michigan State, when Tressel was the Spartans' defensive coordinator and Haynes led the team's defensive backs.
Having familiarity with the staff allows for a smooth transition, Haynes said, and it also helps bring things back to normal when tensions run high. Haynes said coaching meetings can be passionate as folks defend ideas, but Tressel has a way of guiding the conversation forward that keeps things productive.
"Mike is very focused," Haynes said. "He's a competitor, of course. I coached for his uncle, Jim Tressel, who was the same. You wouldn't have known how competitive (Jim) was, because if you see him, he's mild-mannered. That's kind of how Mike is. Mike is very mild mannered, but he's a very competitive kid. He knows how to command the room."
Switching teams isn't new for Haynes, who's coached 28 seasons in college and one at the NFL level. He's served a variety of roles at 10 other schools before joining the Badgers, but he's specialized in coaching the secondary. He's a former defensive back for Kent State, playing in the late 1980s before getting into coaching, and UW is his fourth Big Ten stop.
He downplayed any notion of awkwardness when asked about entering the same high school pitching the Badgers a year after recruiting for the Gophers.
"If you just sell the product, you sell your product," Haynes said. "I sold that product last year and now I'm selling this product now."
Haynes inherits a cornerbacks room that features Alexander Smith, a veteran at UW returning for a sixth season, and an experienced transfer in Jace Maitre, but mostly young talent needing development. He said the group's work ethic has impressed him so far, but he's trying to get his players, especially the young ones, to relax a bit.
"They are trying to do every single thing that I say, and they're trying to do it like with a serious mentality," Haynes said. "I tell them, 'Man, we gotta lighten up.' Our guys, they're just stiff some of the times. I'm like, 'Guys, just chill out right now, breathe a little bit.' They're pleasers. So we're still trying to learn each other. We're still trying to get to know each other, but I love how they work and I love how they compete."
Haynes' move was another bullet point in the rivalry between UW and Minnesota, which has new life in recent years. The Gophers have won three of the last five meetings, including the past two for the first time since 1993-94, and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck accused the Badgers of negative recruiting in December.
"We'll get the Axe back the way we need to get the Axe back," Haynes said. "We'll get it back on the field."