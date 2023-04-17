University of Wisconsin football players often look to their counterparts in the NFL for inspiration.
They’ll pour over game film and try to find different techniques they can add to their games, studying the edges the best at the professional level give themselves.
UW quarterbacks who want to adopt some footwork from NFL passers might have to fire up YouTube highlights instead of their usual film distribution software — a lot of the quarterbacks using the footwork their coach teaches retired before most of them were born.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo has his position group line up in shotgun and use a straight backpedal drop-back rather than the more traditional drop-back in which a quarterback’s shoulders turn perpendicular to the line of scrimmage and their feet cross over.
“I've liked it,” senior Tanner Mordecai said of the change to his technique. “It's a little bit different, but way back in the day, that's how they dropped. So I think just having a quick drop, being a little flatter with the shoulders, it allows you to kind of see the field a little bit better, not close off your back side. So I think that has a lot of benefits to doing that.”
Longo told The Coaches’ Collective Podcast in 2021 he adopted the straight drop-back after watching Graham Harrell use it under his mentor, the late Mike Leach, at Texas Tech in the 2000s, and after he read the results of a study of his own quarterbacks’ issues throwing to the side their backs were turned to in a traditional drop-back.
“I wanted to find a way that would enable us to throw and complete the ball at a higher rate like we were doing to the right,” Longo said. “I also never really was very comfortable with the lack of vision that you have to your back side (in a cross-over drop-back).”
Hall of Fame QBs such as Terry Bradshaw and John Elway used the straight drop-back throughout their pro careers, and modern greats such as Drew Brees used it situationally. It gives quarterbacks the chance to see the whole field better when dropping back, and as UW redshirt freshman Myles Burkett said, it helps to protect quarterbacks because it eliminates blind-side pressures. Burkett used a straight drop-back when he was leading Franklin to a WIAA Division I state championship in 2021.
One advantage the crossover drop provides is allowing a quarterback to already have their hips and shoulders primed to throw. Badgers quarterbacks still take the same drops as crossover quarterbacks, but when they hit the last step of their drop, they turn their hips to load and throw. Longo’s offense uses a variety of short routes that are meant to be quick throws, so QBs have to hit their mark ready to throw.
“It was weird at first — we had been doing a typical three-step drop pretty much our whole careers,” redshirt freshman Nick Evers said. “So it took probably a few weeks to get adjusted to that type of footwork. Ever since then, just visually to be able to see both sides of the field, it's helped everybody's game to be able to go through progressions quicker, be able to pick up pressures and everything like that.”
Keeping an eye on the third phase of the game
Who steps into the return duties was a storyline entering 2023 with Dean Engram (punt) and Isaac Guerendo (kickoff) departing the program. Only one position group is receiving reps on punts and kickoffs two-thirds of the way through spring practices.
Three players — wide receivers Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and CJ Williams (Southern California) — caught punts during practice Saturday. Dike appeared to be first up in that regard, though all received work.
UW also trotted that trio out as the deep men during a special teams period involving kickoffs. They were joined by fellow wide receivers Vinny Anthony II, Keontez Lewis and Quincy Burroughs.
Dike showed his ability to bring a spark as a returner briefly last season, bringing back three kickoffs for 105 yards against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 after Guerendo entered the transfer portal earlier that month. That included a 53-yard return in the first quarter.
Pauling, the surprise of UW spring practices thus far, possesses an acceleration that may be second to none in the program, allowing him to quickly separate from defenders. That’s evident not only when catching passes from Mordecai with the first-team offense, but also getting to full speed with blockers in front of him during this third phase of the game.
Anthony also produces a significant burst with the ball in his hand, whether it was in the limited special teams reps or catching a Marshall Howe throw and outrunning defenders for a touchdown this past weekend.
UW also needs to replace the program’s career leader in yards per punt in Andy Vujnovich, and Jack Van Dyke and Gavin Meyers both are in competition for those responsibilities. Van Dyke, who has been primarily known for his kickoff specialist duties during his first three years in Madison, received the first set of reps Saturday. Kohl’s Kicking rated him as both a five-star kicker and punter during his high school years at Neenah High School.
It still appears too early to tell at this point who will lock down punting duties in the fall between Van Dyke and Meyers, the latter who also held key responsibilities as the holder on field goals and extra points last season.
“Obviously, punter is the one that is at the forefront of just trying to see who potentially can be our punter,” UW special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell said April 7. “But we rely a lot on, we call it the match, which is trying to match the hangtime and the distance.
“If we can get a 4.5 (-second hangtime) and a 45 (-yard punt), that's kind of the standard we're looking for. We just haven't really evaluated that a ton. I think Peter Bowden has done a great job as a long snapper. I think there's been a lot of consistency with the times and locations and those things.”
Mitchell said those comments prior to UW taking practice outdoors the past four sessions. The assistant also stated earlier this month there would be a competition at placekicker, and Ohio transfer Nathanial Vakos received first-team reps Saturday with Nate Van Zelst up behind him. Vakos, who made 22 of 27 field goal attempts (81.5%) as a freshman for the MAC program in 2022, connected on kicks of 36 and 46 yards. He also hit the right field goal post on a 43-yard try after a drive by the first-team offense stalled.
Van Zelst made a 36-yard attempt, but defenders blocked his 42-yard try later in practice. Both kicks appeared lower in trajectory on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore from Illinois emerged as the No. 1 kicker last season, going 11-for-14 on field goal attempts last season with a long of 47 yards.