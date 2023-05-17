Wisconsin Minnesota Basketball

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts after a basket against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 71-67. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

 Craig Lassig

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team finished last season one scholarship shy of the 13-scholarship limit in men's college basketball.

The Badgers gained five newcomers and two players departed, leaving them with as many as one scholarship slot remaining. But it takes a bit of creativity to get there.