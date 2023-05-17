Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts after a basket against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 71-67. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team finished last season one scholarship shy of the 13-scholarship limit in men's college basketball.
The Badgers gained five newcomers and two players departed, leaving them with as many as one scholarship slot remaining. But it takes a bit of creativity to get there.
The Badgers released their 2023-24 roster, retaining all five of their postseason starters from last season. The transfer portal closed Thursday for players who could obtain immediate eligibility without needing a waiver.
Since the transfer portal opened, UW lost two players from its 2022-23 roster: one via transfer — Jordan Davis, who later chose Illinois State — and Jahcobi Neath opted to return closer to home after two seasons with the Badgers in which he endured "multiple injuries."
Four of UW's new additions are freshmen. Lakeville North (Minnesota) High School center Nolan Winter, La Lumiere (Indiana) School forward Gus Yalden and Brother Rice (Michigan) High School guard John Blackwell all join the Badgers on scholarship while White Bear Lake (Minnesota) High School's Jack Janicki will walk on.
With Neath and Davis' departures, that freed up enough slots for the three scholarship freshmen to join the program, but UW also used another scholarship to add St. John's transfer AJ Storr. That didn't mean the Badgers needed another departure, though.
The 2022-23 NCAA Division-I manual states that "once an individual (is awarded a scholarship) in a head-count sport the individual normally continues as a counter for the remainder of the academic year." But players who walk onto a program and later earn scholarships can be returned to walk-on status, freeing up a scholarship slot, which is the case with UW forward Carter Gilmore and guard Isaac Lindsey.
Lindsey was the most recent walk-on to earn a scholarship for UW. Badgers coach Greg Gard announced to the team at a practice before the start of last season that Lindsey would be awarded a scholarship for the season.
If UW were to return both players to walk-on status, that would leave them with one more scholarship remaining — the same number as it left open last season.
Players who remain in the portal can still be recruited and teams may add players from the portal for an indefinite period.
This still leaves the Badgers with three scholarship players who played less than 10 minutes per contest last season: Forward Markus Ilver (6.6), guard Kamari McGee (7.3) and forward Chris Hodges (2.1).