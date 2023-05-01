One University of Wisconsin football quarterback who stood out this spring will be looking beyond Madison to play college football.
Redshirt freshman Marshall Howe entered the transfer portal, according to a UW spokesperson. The Pacific Palisades, California, native came to UW as a walk-on last season after previously reclassifying to the 2022 class and taking a post-graduate year at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.
"Last last week I made one of the most difficult decisions of my life in entering the transfer portal," Howe wrote via social media. "This decision is not at all a reflection of the University of Wisconsin or the football program as I believe there is great success on the horizon, but is one I had to make in my personal best interest and to achieve my goals. I would not trade my one year in Madison for the world and have thoroughly enjoyed my time with this team. I am grateful to have learned from Coach (Luke) Fickell, Coach (Phil) Longo, and the rest of the UW staff this year."
Longo, the Badgers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, brought in transfer quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai, Braedyn Locke and Nick Evers this offseason. Howe received ample reps with the third-team offense behind Mordecai and Locke during UW’s spring practices.
Longo told reporters in mid-April that Mordecai, Locke and Howe were displaying “some leadership abilities,” and said that Howe was among those in the quarterback room who had shown the best understanding of his offensive system.
“Throughout winter break I was getting the news that people were committing, we had three commits, but really there’s two ways to go,” Howe said April 12. “You can kind of take that as a sign that, ‘Oh, they’re bringing in people, they want me out.’ Or you can take it as, ‘OK, they’re bringing in people to compete.’ And I kind of took it that way.
“I said to myself, ‘Look, this is an opportunity not only to get better but at the end of the day, what’s going to be best for this program, whoever’s going to play is going to be who competes the best, who does the best throughout spring ball, so why not compete every day?’ And so far that’s kind of how it’s worked out, just taking every day individually, not trying to get too far ahead of myself.
“It’s easy as a player, as a person, to look ahead in the future really far. You can see, 'Oh, what’s going to happen next fall, what’s going to happen toward the end of my career, the four years I’m here?’ When you start doing that, it starts getting confusing. But if you’re just able to take stuff day by day, live in the moment and really just come in ready to work every single day in the facility, compete, that’s kind of the only way I thought to approach it.”
Redshirt freshman Myles Burkett and true freshman Cole LaCrue are other quarterbacks still on the roster. Burkett is the lone signal caller remaining who was on the Badgers’ roster during the 2022 season.