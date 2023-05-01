One University of Wisconsin football quarterback who stood out this spring will be looking beyond Madison to play college football.

Redshirt freshman Marshall Howe entered the transfer portal, according to a UW spokesperson. The Pacific Palisades, California, native came to UW as a walk-on last season after previously reclassifying to the 2022 class and taking a post-graduate year at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.

