Wisconsin-Hastings Hockey

FILE - In this March 21, 2015 file photo, Minnesota State Mankato head coach Mike Hastings talks with his players during the third period of the WCHA Final Five college championship hockey game against Michigan Tech in St. Paul, Minn. Wisconsin has filled its men’s hockey head coaching vacancy by hiring Hastings away from Minnesota State. Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced the hire Thursday, March 30, 2023. Hastings replaces Tony Granato, who was fired after going 105-129-16 in seven seasons at Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

Mike Hastings, who has made Minnesota State into a perennial NCAA Tournament participant, will be the next coach of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

The Badgers have turned to Hastings, the school announced Thursday. Contract details weren't immediately available.