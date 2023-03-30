Mike Hastings, who has made Minnesota State into a perennial NCAA Tournament participant, will be the next coach of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
The Badgers have turned to Hastings, the school announced Thursday. Contract details weren't immediately available.
Hastings has won at least 21 games in all 11 seasons he has coached the Mavericks, and they've appeared in the last five NCAA Tournaments. They were in the 2022 championship game after making their first Frozen Four appearance in 2021.
He has been mentioned as a name to watch in other recent coaching searches but the Badgers were the ones who were able to get him to leave a good job at Minnesota State.
"Wisconsin is one of college hockey's great programs and I am both thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity," Hastings said in a statement. "I want to thank Chris McIntosh for his belief in me. Badger hockey has a lot going for it — great alums, fans, facilities, tradition, a terrific campus and city. I can't wait to get to Madison and start working with our team on building a winning culture on and off the ice."
McIntosh, the UW athletic director, fired Tony Granato on March 6 after the Badgers suffered their fifth losing season out of seven under the coach. The team is fourth in NCAA history with six national championships but has been under .500 in seven of the last nine seasons.
Getting the Badgers back to national prominence is one of the expectations for Hastings, who took over at Minnesota State in 2012 and has guided the Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament in eight of 10 events held during his 11 seasons there.
"I am incredibly excited about Mike Hastings becoming our men's hockey coach," McIntosh said in a statement. "He has a tremendous history of success at Minnesota State and, before that, with the Omaha Lancers. In my conversations with Mike, it is clear that he shares the values we have at Wisconsin and I know he is committed to the academic achievement and personal growth of our student-athletes. He is a great fit for our athletic department and I can't wait for him to get started."
Hastings, 57, is a three-time winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as top Division I men's hockey coach and has a long coaching history in the college and junior levels. He's 299-109-25 in 11 seasons at Minnesota State and previously had assistant positions at Omaha (2009-12) and Minnesota (2008-09).
He was the longtime coach and general manager of the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers after he started his coaching career as an assistant at St. Cloud State, where he played before an injury ended his career.
Hastings also has coached the U.S. in the World Junior Championship and he was an assistant for the 2022 U.S. men's Olympic team.
Minnesota State lost to St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 23. The Mavericks have won six straight regular-season championships — four in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and two in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
The Big Ten has shown itself to be a step up in competition, however, from those leagues. Six of its teams were ranked in the top 20 at one point this season and four made the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota and Michigan are in the Frozen Four and have all three of the top vote-getters for the Hobey Baker Award.
The Badgers finished a distant seventh of seven Big Ten teams this season after a Granato contract restructuring made it a make-or-break campaign.
Hastings took over Minnesota State when it was at a low point — four straight losing seasons under coach Troy Jutting. He engineered at-large NCAA bids in each of his first two seasons and swept the WCHA titles in his third.