University of Wisconsin football and men's basketball radio broadcasts will sound different next season.
Mike Lucas is out as color analyst for the Badgers' two biggest sports after 29 years in the role, he announced Thursday on Twitter.
Lucas has teamed with play-by-play announcer Matt Lepay on radio calls of UW football and men's basketball games since 1994. He has been in radio since 1976 and also was a sports reporter and columnist for The Capital Times from 1971 to 2010.
Lucas, a Beloit native, was inducted into the Madison Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. He said in a tweet that "All great things must come to an end" and said he would have more to say on the development later.
UW officials didn't address questions on whose decision prompted the change. A joint statement Thursday evening from the UW athletic department and multimedia rights holder Badger Sports Properties said announcements on who will join Lepay for broadcasts will be made in the future.
"We want to thank Mike Lucas for more than 50 years covering Wisconsin Athletics, including the last 29 ... behind the microphone with Badger football and men’s basketball," the statement read. "His tenure has included helping voice the soundtrack to five Big Ten championships in football, including six Rose Bowls, as well as nine Big Ten championships and three Final Fours in men’s basketball."
Lucas started as a color analyst for Badgers men's hockey games in the 1976-77 season and continued into the early 1990s. He also worked on public television tape-delay broadcasts of football and men's basketball games starting in the 1980s.
Learfield, which manages radio rights for UW, hired him as a writer for UWBadgers.com in 2010.
Lucas, who started covering UW in 1969 for student newspapers, has co-written autobiographies for former Badgers coaching legends Barry Alvarez and Bo Ryan.
Lepay saluted Lucas' storytelling and said his partner made him a better broadcaster.
"In our corner of the world, I can say with a fair amount of certainty that no one out there will have a run quite like Luke’s. Ever," Lepay wrote on Twitter. "It’s been a blast, and I am forever grateful. I hope & trust all Badgers fans feel the same way."
