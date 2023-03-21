APTOPIX NCAA Michigan LSU Basketball

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) waves to the crowd after LSU defeated Michigan in a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

The Sweet 16 features a new format and a bit of history when it begins later this week.

The NCAA changed its setup for the women's tournament this season, trimming the traditional four regional sites to two. Seattle and Greenville — a city of 71,000 in South Carolina about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina — will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four.

