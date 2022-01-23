Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MILWUAKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed two men and injured a third.
The Journal Sentinel reports the double homicide occurred on the city's northwest side around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Milwaukee police said suspects approached a vehicle, firing shots into the car, striking the three men.
A 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 38-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said they continue to seek unknown suspects.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.