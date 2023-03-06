Phillies Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins left fielder Joey Gallo (13) bats in the third inning during a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — When Yankees switch-hitter Aaron Hicks batted from the left side last season, he was almost always greeted by an infield shift — a wall of defenders camped in shallow right field.

So it was a striking moment in New York's dugout when Hicks — facing a traditional infield alignment — hit his first clean single to right field early this spring training.

