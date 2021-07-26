Buddhism in Eau Claire
We read much about Christianity and some about Islam in this column, but I can’t remember ever reading about Buddhism. Perhaps I missed a piece or two. In any case, I want the readership of the Religion page to know that there is a Buddhist presence in Eau Claire, and it has been here since at least the early 1990s. Professor Rita Gross of the Philosophy Department at UW-Eau Claire began it. In about 2000, it split into two groups, one led by Lama Yeshe after Rita Gross’s death, continuing in the Tibetan tradition, and the other becoming the Eau Claire Buddhist Sangha which has been largely lay-led with the guidance of a teacher once a month, coming from the Zen, Thervada, or Tibetan traditions. I am a member of the latter group and also a retired minister from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, which welcomes people of all faiths. Currently, our teacher is Suco (Chodon Lhunup). She comes with a background in both Tibetan and Zen Buddhism, the latter in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, the famous Vietnamese Zen teacher.
A sangha is a Buddhist community, which like a Jewish temple, Christian church, or Muslim mosque, meets to hold a service. My sangha meets Tuesdays nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Center, 3701 E Clairemont Ave. We divide our time together into 30-minute segments: meditation, a dharma talk, and discussion. People meditate on cushions in the lotus or half lotus position, or if they are older and less flexible like me, on chairs.
A dharma talk is on some aspect of the Buddha’s teachings, for example, one of the four noble truths: 1. Suffering is a fact of life; 2. There is a cause for suffering— clinging to what you want or don’t want despite the impermanent nature of life; 3. There is an end to suffering—letting go of clinging; and 4. There is a path to ending suffering, the Noble Eightfold Path: right thought, right intention, right speech, right action, right livelihood, right effort, right mindfulness, and right concentration. We are currently spending time reviewing right speech: abstaining from lying, from divisive speech, from abusive speech, and from idle chatter and when it is appropriate to tell the truth gently. Our discussions of dharma talks are lively and enlightening because they not only expand the talk, but do so with personal and specific examples of when we have or have not used right speech, for example.
We always end our sessions with a prayer in words something like the following: May all living beings be filled with loving kindness. May we be well. May we peaceful and at ease, May we be happy. May all of our suffering deepen into wisdom and compassion. And may we know the joy of our true nature.
Everyone is welcome at our Tuesday night meetings, no matter your experience with meditation or your faith tradition. We offer training in meditation, and you need not identify as Buddhist to find the talks and discussions instructive and interesting. The Buddha was not interested in converting people. He always claimed that his words only pointed toward the truth and that people had to experience their own truth. There are many Christians and Muslims who find that meditation and the dharma enrich their experience of their own faith tradition. In any case, we welcome everyone interested in meditation and the Buddha’s teachings.
Wolf is Minister Emerita at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Eau Claire.