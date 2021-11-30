The World Dairy Expo has designated official judges during the 2022 show, which runs from Oct. 3-7.

The official judges for the 55th World Dairy Expo are:

International Ayrshire Show

Official: Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wis.

International Brown Swiss Show

Official: Gerrit DeBruin, Lake Mills, Wis.

International Guernsey Show

Official: Phillip Topp, Botkins, Ohio

International Holstein Show

Official: Pierre Boulet, Montmagny, Quebec, Canada

International Junior Holstein Show

Official: Pat Conroy, Angola, Ind.

International Jersey Show

Official: Keith Topp, Botkins, Ohio

International Milking Shorthorn Show

Official: Joe Sparrow, Worthville, Ky.

International Red & White Show

Official: Pat Lundy, Granville, N.Y.