The World Dairy Expo has designated official judges during the 2022 show, which runs from Oct. 3-7.
The official judges for the 55th World Dairy Expo are:
International Ayrshire Show
Official: Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wis.
International Brown Swiss Show
Official: Gerrit DeBruin, Lake Mills, Wis.
International Guernsey Show
Official: Phillip Topp, Botkins, Ohio
International Holstein Show
Official: Pierre Boulet, Montmagny, Quebec, Canada
International Junior Holstein Show
Official: Pat Conroy, Angola, Ind.
International Jersey Show
Official: Keith Topp, Botkins, Ohio
International Milking Shorthorn Show
Official: Joe Sparrow, Worthville, Ky.
International Red & White Show
Official: Pat Lundy, Granville, N.Y.
