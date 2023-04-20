NFL Draft Trading Up Football

FILE - Carolina Panthers head football coach Frank Reich talks with former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Panthers packaged two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star receiver D.J. Moore to move up from No. 9 in the draft to the top pick to give Carolina the pick of the lot at quarterback in next week's draft. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

 Vasha Hunt

Tired of spending years in the quarterback wilderness, shuffling in a string of mostly ineffective veterans at the game's most important position, the Carolina Panthers made a bold move that has been all too common in recent years.

The Panthers packaged two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star receiver D.J. Moore to move up from No. 9 in the draft to the top overall selection to give Carolina the pick of the lot at quarterback in next week's draft.

