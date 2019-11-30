RIVER FALLS -- The Masquers student drama organization at UW-River Falls will present “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol: A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Syse Black Box Theatre in Kleinpell Fine Arts.
In the farcical and witty adaptation of the classic Christmas story, the members of the fictitious Stykes-Upon-Thump Repertory Theatre Company are embarking on their 15th annual farewell tour of the Dickens tale. When the company’s diva feigns illness, this merry troupe of over-the-hill and upstart actors tries to carry on. Mayhem ensues as the company struggles to keep the show going while everything goes hilariously wrong.
Tickets are free and seating is general admission. Tickets can be reserved in person at the Box Office, online at marketplace.uwrf.edu or over the phone at 715-425-3114. The Box Office is near Gallery 101 in Kleinpell Fine Arts and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is also open one hour prior to each performance.