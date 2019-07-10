Wisconsin-based Summit Players Theatre will present Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and present an educational workshop beforehand Saturday at Lake Wissota State Park, 18127 Highway O, rural Chippewa Falls.
The workshop is at 5:30 p.m., and the show is at 7 p.m.
The group’s season, which goes from June 15 to Aug. 4, includes performances in 18 Wisconsin state parks.
Each “Romeo and Juliet” show will be 75 minutes long and completely free, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend, and understand. Through a collaboration with the state Department of Natural Resources, the Summit Players also introduce audiences around the state to their local parks.
The group’s educational workshop, “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will,” is offered before every show. It serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with Shakespeare’s language as well as learning more about the man himself and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.
Summit Players Theatre’s 2019 season is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information call 414-216-3702 or go to summitplayerstheatre.com.