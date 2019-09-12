CAMERON -- Police are investigating a stabbing death in Cook’s Mobile Home Park in Cameron during the early morning hours of Thursday.
Police say they were called to a trailer in the park at 10:48 a.m. Thursday and discovered a deceased female on the floor inside.
A neighbor on Thursday said a 21-year-old man lived at the residence. The neighbor said she had heard loud music coming from the trailer the previous night up until around midnight.
A neighbor said she had heard a woman screaming and looked outside to see the woman on her knees outside of the trailer. The neighbor identified the woman as the mother of the man who lived in the trailer.
Police say the victim did not live at the address.
Police have not released the identities of those involved.
At 2:48 a.m. Thursday, a man in the trailer made a 911 call to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center, according to the call log. He requested an ambulance and said someone had broken into his home about three hours earlier.
The entry states it sounded to the dispatcher like the man was distressed. He told dispatch that people were messing with him before saying he no longer wanted an ambulance.
A Cameron Police Department officer went to the residence at 3:07 a.m., according to the log, and reported that no one answered the door.
Two hours later, at 5:47 a.m., a caller reported a dump truck hit a car on U.S. 8 west of Barron. Police shut down the busy road while investigating.
Police did not say whether the crash and the stabbing were connected but stressed that the public is not at risk.
No arrests in the case have been made. As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, no one had been booked into Barron County Jail.
More information is expected to be released today.
The Cameron Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.